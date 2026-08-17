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Al Ittihad v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Deal of the century: American-Saudi investment alliance to take over Al-Ittihad

Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Anticipated shift

Al-Ittihad's ownership saga has taken a fresh twist. Advanced investment moves have emerged to acquire the Saudi club, with interest growing from more than one party in the local sports market. It could mark a major shift in the future of "the Dean".

The "Nadina" programme revealed that potential investors have already visited Al-Ittihad and begun reviewing its details, studying the club from every angle. The signs suggest the ownership file is now drawing serious interest from parties keen to enter the project.

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Most striking of all was the arrival of a new alliance in the race, led by the owner of Manchester United alongside a Saudi partner. That makes them a fresh contender to buy Al-Ittihad, joining the other parties studying the deal and hoping to close it.

Another investment alliance is also in the picture, according to the programme. It brings together a Saudi investment fund, an American investor and a number of real estate businessmen, a lineup that lays bare the scale of the potential competition. Al-Ittihad, after all, rank among the most popular Saudi clubs with the richest history.

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Al Najma
ANA
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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All of this unfolds against the backdrop of Saudi sport's dramatic transformation. Clubs have become investment entities with soaring commercial and sporting value. Owning one the size of Al-Ittihad now looks a golden opportunity, whether for the fan base, the brand, or its sporting presence at home and across the continent.

With alliances multiplying and investors from inside and outside the Kingdom joining the fray, the race to acquire Al-Ittihad ranks among the hottest files in Saudi football right now. Yet the ownership hinges on official procedures being completed and a final agreement being struck. The coming days will reveal who gets the chance to lead one of the Kingdom's biggest clubs.

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