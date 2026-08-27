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Translated by

Deal agreed: Real Madrid on the verge of announcing a new signing

Transfers
O. Oppong
Real Madrid
Ghana
Spain

The Real Madrid continue with their reinforcements

Real Madrid have wrapped up a deal for promising Ghanaian defender Oscar Nasi, strengthening their squad before the summer window slams shut.

The signing takes Madrid's summer business to seven arrivals, following Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Yan Diomande, Ibrahima Konaté and Carlos Espi.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke the news, reporting that Madrid have struck an agreement for the 21-year-old.

He added: "The deal has been agreed for two million euros, coming from Granada. Nasi is seen as a promising talent for the future, and he will initially join the 'Castilla' team (the reserve side)."

Romano went on: "Despite the interest of a German club in signing him, Nasi chose to sign for Real Madrid, and he has already passed the medical."

Under new boss José Mourinho, Madrid have made a flying start to their La Liga campaign. Two games, two wins: 2-1 against Espanyol and 4-1 against Real Sociedad.

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