Karim Benzema has become one of the thorniest problems inside Al-Hilal. The France striker's relationship with the management and the coaching staff has reached the point where every party is digging in, and that stand-off opens the door to several scenarios before the summer window shuts.

A crisis not only about form

Benzema has not hit the level expected of him since his move to Saudi Arabia, but the current crisis runs deeper than what happens on the pitch. It reaches into how the player feels about his standing at the club.

Reports suggest the French striker is unhappy with the club's policy of handing the captain's armband to the most senior players. He believes his status and history warrant a bigger role, and he draws a comparison with the treatment Cristiano Ronaldo received at Al-Nassr.

A difference in vision with Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi sees Benzema through a purely tactical lens. The Italian wants him fixed inside the box, focused on finishing moves. At Real Madrid, though, the Frenchman roamed freely, dropped into midfield, created chances and helped build the attack.

That clash of ideas has opened a clear gap between the pair. According to reports, the relationship now looks close to a dead end that neither man can navigate without giving something up.

Benzema hints at the departure card

Against this backdrop, Benzema has asked his agent to hunt for offers abroad. It is a sign the player has no problem ending his Al-Hilal spell if the right project comes along.

The management, for their part, are not desperate to keep him. They will only sell for a fee that protects the club's interests, and no such offer has arrived so far.

Will Al-Hilal give in?

The question now forces itself to the front: will Al-Hilal back down to keep Benzema?

Read also: His head is set in stone: Benzema sets Al-Hilal ablaze

On the pitch, the team have plenty of attacking options. The management have spent some time reshaping the foreign contingent to fit Inzaghi's vision, so keeping the player may not be an absolute priority if it cuts across the coach's project.

Losing Benzema without landing a top-class replacement, however, could hand Al-Hilal a serious problem. They face a long campaign chasing every domestic and continental title.

The hardest decision has not yet been settled

Every possibility remains open. Benzema is holding firm, Inzaghi is holding firm on his ideas, and the management are waiting for the right offer.

Caught between those three parties, Al-Hilal face a decisive call that could define their project for the new season. Either the management pull the sides together and end the dispute, or the crisis drags on until it costs them one of the biggest names they have signed in years.