Roberto De Zerbi has banned mobile phones at breakfast, lunch and dinner during Tottenham's training camp in Marbella, Spain, hoping closer bonds between his players can lift a side sitting bottom of the Premier League.

The Guardian report that Spurs, who spent more than £380 million on 10 new signings over the summer, head into Monday's meeting with Coventry without a win in their first six league matches. The pressure on the coaching staff keeps building.

Work on the pitch came alongside meetings to thrash out the team's situation and the responsibilities demanded of the players, De Zerbi told a press conference. Banning phones at mealtimes, he said, simply bought the group more time to talk to each other.

Two or three meetings covered football and the current state of play. Some dinners were reserved for the players alone, others for members of the coaching staff, all of it designed to improve the mood inside the camp.

De Zerbi organised two similar trips during his time at Marseille and rates the idea a success. He took the decision in consultation with the Tottenham hierarchy, including Vinai Venkatesham, Johan Lange and the club's owner.

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This is not about clamping down on his squad, the Italian stressed. The players have freedom of movement in Marbella. The point is simply time together away from daily commitments, especially with new arrivals and others returning from the World Cup robbing the team of a full pre-season.

Dejan Kulusevski came back into the fold during the camp, while James Maddison returned to training ahead of a possible appearance against Coventry, his former club. De Zerbi confirmed Maddison is ready to play but has yet to decide whether he starts.

Xavi Simons stays sidelined through injury, with the coach monitoring his recovery stage constantly. Players coming back from injury need enough time to rebuild their fitness, he said, though some of them could still be useful in short spells on the pitch.