Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has fired up the Spurs faithful with intriguing comments, confirming the London club is close to sealing a "spectacular deal" this week. The Italian revealed the team has completed only 60% of its summer transfer plan so far.

His words came to soften the blow of a real setback: an injury to Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi, one of the club's potential targets, who now faces up to four months on the sidelines.

A five-man shortlist to bolster the attack

According to the British newspaper "Evening Standard", Tottenham have drawn up a five-man shortlist to reinforce the attacking line before the market closes. Topping the list is Egyptian star Omar Marmoush, the Manchester City forward, in whom Spurs have shown serious interest.

Competing with Marmoush for that attacking spot are Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav, Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey, Manchester City's Brazilian Savinho and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Marmoush: a talent seeking to rescue De Zerbi

Marmoush particularly appeals to De Zerbi. His versatility stands out, with the ability to lead the line as an out-and-out striker or drop deep and exploit the spaces behind defenders.

Approaching his 27th year, Marmoush is a player the Italian sees as having reached footballing maturity, one who can slot straight in after two seasons of relegation battles at Spurs.

Marmoush had joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 and made a striking start in the Premier League. He couldn't sustain that goalscoring rhythm, though. In his first full season with City he scored only 3 goals, gradually drifting out of the club's plans until he no longer featured in their future thinking.

De Zerbi reckons Marmoush proved his goalscoring credentials in the Premier League despite last season's struggles. The player simply needs to rediscover his confidence in front of goal under him, the manager believes, to become one of Tottenham's trump cards for the new season.