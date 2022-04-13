De Sa: Former Orlando Pirates coach comments on future with Egypt's Pharaohs

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger De Sa has commented on his future with the Egyptian national team.



The 57-year-old mentor's future as the Pharaohs' assistant coach is unclear following Carlos Queiroz's recent departure.



The Portuguese mentor decided to vacate his position as the head coach after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.



With Ehab Galal having been appointed as Queiroz's replacement on Tuesday, De Sa has divulged that he is set to meet the Egyptian Football Association leadership later this month.



"I am due back in Egypt on 30 April," De Sa told Daily Sun. "With the possibility that I am staying on the job or I might be leaving, nothing has been finalised."



Queiroz brought De Sa as his assistant when he was appointed as Egypt coach in September 2021 and the duo guided the North African giants to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final where they lost to Senegal.



The two experienced tacticians, who were both born in Mozambique, have a good working relationship having worked together for Bafana Bafana and Portugal in the past.



Queiroz, 69, has been strongly linked with Iraq's coaching job in recent weeks after the Iraqi Football Association parted ways with Abdul-Ghani Shahad.



It remains to be seen whether the former Sporting Lisbon and Real Madrid manager would bring in De Sa as part of his technical team if he gets the job.