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Daniele De Rossi, the Genoa manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of tomorrow's 8.45pm match against Inter at San Siro. He discussed Ostigard's fitness, the opposition, Osmajic, Colombo and his team's form after their win over Sassuolo, which followed a defeat to Milan.

On Leo Ostigard: "The squad are in good physical shape. There are a few niggles, of course, as every other team have," he said, according to Tuttosport. "There are a few players to assess who could be out for at least this match, but it's nothing worrying. Leo won't travel to Milan. He isn't fit to play in this match. Then we'll see about Tuesday's match and the one against Torino, depending on how he recovers from this flu-like illness."

On Inter: "Regardless of results, they're a team with incredible quality. There have been games where they perhaps haven't started very well, and they've shown their strength in precisely those games. You can see that when they want to, they step it up a gear and can score two or three goals against anyone. We'll have to stay in the game, be brave and hurt them in certain situations. They concede goals too, and there must be a reason why they're conceding a few more. We have to play the perfect game."

On Osmajic: "Our striker is doing well, but the whole team are also learning how to supply him. It didn't take us long to realise how devastating he can be. Our opponents have realised it too and might double up on him. We have to make sure he doesn't have to carry the attack on his shoulders, and that hasn't been the case, given that other players have scored and had shots. When I say we have to play the perfect game, I don't just mean defensively, but in attack too."

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On the matches against Milan and Sassuolo: "What we did against Sassuolo won't be enough. We'll definitely lose if we play the same game we played on Sunday. Inter's quality is so much greater that the chances we gave away could prove decisive and cost us the game. Sassuolo gave us more of a scare than Milan. Against Milan, we did well to withstand pressure, concede little and pose more of a threat than they did. Less so against Sassuolo. At times we were a little lucky, but we were very good at taking our chances. When the ball got there, I saw decisive pieces of play, decisive passes at the right time and players capitalising on opponents' mistakes. Great teams do that too."

On Colombo: "It's a big loss for us, for so many reasons. One is what he brought to the group and the dressing room. He was always there for his team-mates. He saved us last year. If we're here praising Osmajic, it's thanks to Colombo's goals last year. He decided games with moments of brilliance and ran like an animal when we were defending. He hasn't managed to get off the mark this year, but he has provided a few assists. He was coming back from injury. It's a real blow for us because he's a well-liked lad. He's a good person who approaches football in the most genuine way possible. We're sending him a big hug, though we've all already done so privately. We'll continue to be there for him."