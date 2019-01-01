Boca Juniors: De Rossi deal is '99 per cent done'

The 35-year-old was set to retire after leaving Roma but a move to Argentina is now seemingly close

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici believes a deal for former icon Daniele de Rossi is all but sealed.

director Nicolas Burdisso spoke last month of his desire to see De Rossi join Boca after the World Cup winner left boyhood club Roma.

And despite reports the Italian would instead retire, links to the Argentine giants have persisted.

Angelici now hopes a move is close, claiming negotiations are 99 per cent of the way.

"The negotiations for De Rossi are well under way," he told TyC Sports. "In the coming days, he will fly to Buenos Aires.

"It is 99 per cent that Daniele will be a Boca player.

"To have a world champion say he wants to finish his career here fills me with pride. It is good for Argentine football to have a player like this."

De Rossi would likely replace star Nahitan Nandez, who is a reported target for .

The 35-year-old played 616 games at Roma during an 18-year career. The Italian also earned 117 international caps, winning the World Cup in 2006.

Burdisso, who played with De Rossi at Roma between 2009 and 2014, is thought to have had a major influence on bringing his former team-mate to .