De Roon bids farewell to Atalanta: "To Roma because I wanted to finish playing"

"I accepted a change of club because I want to keep playing until the end. I feel I still have a lot to give at the highest level and unfortunately I was left out of Atalanta's new project. And then I chose the man who changed my footballing life." That was how Marten de Roon, who has joined Roma under his mentor Gian Piero Gasperini, explained his decision in a long video message to the Nerazzurri fans, introduced by the telling title 'Only goodbye for now, Bergamo'. "It is difficult for you too, you who have supported me from the very first day, allowing me to live a fairytale in which I was among the protagonists. You gave me love, emotions and a sense of belonging - begins the message read by the Dutch midfielder as images of his time in Bergamo play -. I will always describe myself as a Dutch Bergamasco. In Bergamo I built a life and lived my best years together with you. It will always be my home."





Then he continues: "They were ten unforgettable years, with memories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life, with the magical Europa League night in Dublin, Bergamo's first European trophy. I sincerely thank all the people at this club, this family, everyone who works behind the scenes, all my team-mates." He also reflects emotionally on the Covid-19 pandemic: "I also keep the memory of the terrible and painful period this city suffered and above all of how, together with Atalanta, it managed to get back on its feet. United: city, club, results, belonging," says De Roon. He signs off with a goodbye for now: "I represented the values of this club off the pitch too. I tried to be an example for my team-mates, for the fans, for all those children who play football and dream, for my daughters. Bergamo will always remain part of my life, one day I will return. Thank you, Marten."