De Reuck: Agent hints Maritzburg United could sell Orlando Pirates target

The 24-year-old still has a running contract with the Team of Choice but his agent has confirmed the club may be tempted to sell him in future

defender Rushine de Reuck has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

This was confirmed by his agent, Paul Mitchell, who said while the 24-year-old centre-back still has a long-term contract with the Team of Choice, he wouldn't be surprised if they cash in on him with the right offer.

"Rushine de Reuck has a long term contract at Maritzburg United and is happy there," Mitchell told SAFM.

"But I can confirm that he has attracted interest and we all know that Maritzburg United is the not the kind of club that stands in a player's way if the right offer comes along."

De Reuck has been linked with a number of clubs including and , among others.

He has been with the Pietermaritzburg-based side for three seasons but it is under Eric Tinkler that De Reuck really took his football career to another level.

In his first season in the PSL, De Reuck made only 17 appearances for Maritzburg United.

He would go on to feature in 31 games across all competitions for the Team of Choice last season - and that's when clubs started taking notice of him.

With 29 matches under his belt this season, De Reuck appears to have done enough to earn a move to a bigger team ahead of next season.

The Team of Choice admitted in one of the recent interviews that while they are keen to keep their key players for the upcoming campaign, they may be tempted to sell to suitable suitors.

The statement was in relation to both Richard Ofori and De Reuck who have both been linked with moves to Gauteng.

With the coronavirus pandemic negatively affecting most football clubs, Maritzburg United may decide to let go of their most-prized assets in order to stay afloat.

However, that will depend on their plans for next season and the availability of equally capable players to take the team forward.

Pirates are in the market for a quality centre-back while Sundowns have been busy bolstering their squad for next season's Caf .