De Reuck not thinking about Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The 24-year-old defender is enjoying a stellar season and has been linked with a big move to Gauteng

defender Rushine De Reuck has refused to be drawn into talk about and ’ rumoured interest in him, saying he is focused on the Team of Choice and “nothing else.”

Having started all Maritzburg’s 24 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches and five Cup games, De Reuck’s steely showing at the heart of defence has reportedly earned him interest from the Gauteng giants.

The player has ducked transfer talk, insisting his mind is focused on the Team of the Choice in a season they could finish in the top three if football resumes.

“I’m concentrating on Maritzburg, nothing else. I am a Maritzburg player. I want to help Maritzburg win games and improve as a team,” said De Reuck as per Sowetan Live.

The defender’s solid performances have seen him raising up his hand to be selected for the national team by coach Molefi Ntseki.

He thought he had done enough to grab Ntseki’s attention for the back-to-back 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe that were due for the end of March before being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But after being overlooked, De Reuck was left “disappointed”.

“I was so disappointed to be left out, but these things happen in football. It's not a big deal, but to be honest, I was kind of expecting a call-up,” De Reuck said.

“Mine [my job] is to improve. There's a lot of players who've been doing as well as me, so to be selected you need to be extra special... I’m working on that, to be extra special.

“To be honest I think I'm not far off the national coach's plans. It's my dream to play for Bafana and I'm willing to fight more than I've been doing to achieve it.”

The Cape Town-born defender has never played for the national team before.