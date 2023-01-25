Mamelodi Sundowns have provided the latest on Rushine De Reuck’s situation after the defender lost consciousness during the match against TS Galaxy.

De Reuck grabbed Downs' opener against TS Galaxy

He sustained what looked like a serious injury

Looks to be on the mend, according to the coach

WHAT HAPPENED? On Tuesday, De Reuck headed in Sundowns' first goal in the 11th minute and appeared to have clashed heads with Galaxy defenders who were challenging him. The Masandawana defender then fell awkwardly to the ground and was motionless as his teammates attempted to celebrate with him.

Sensing danger, both Masandawana and Galaxy medical staff raced to attend to him before the centre-back was stretchered off the pitch while unconscious. Brian Onyango replaced him and the Brazilians went on to win this Premier Soccer League encounter 2-1.

Mokwena has now allayed fears that De Reuck might still be in danger, saying the player regained consciousness and was up on his feet.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Rushine is on his feet, it’s very good that he regained consciousness and the medical team deserves to be given a lot of praise, both from Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy for the prompt response,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“It’s good to see he’s walking and he’s gained consciousness – I just saw him in the changing room, so very good. He scored a very important goal for us, which opened the game a bit.

“We’re just grateful that he’s in a good condition to recognise his surroundings now and very proud of his contribution to the win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite losing De Reuck early in the contest, his absence was never felt. Onyango stepped in and performed well, partnering Grant Kekana at the heart of the defence. However, Masandawa conceded a penalty late on which allowed TS Galaxy to pull one goal back.

Sundowns have often been praised for their rich depth. On Tuesday, they refreshed their lineup, making eight changes to the team that started against Kaizer Chiefs three days earlier.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? With De Reuck now up on his feet, it is to be seen if he will be available for their next match against Sekhukhune United on Saturday.