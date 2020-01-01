De Reuck: I was not mentally prepared for Europe but now I am ready

The 24-year-old previously had a short stint in Portugal and he now feels he is ripe for European football

defender Rushine De Reuck says he is not entertaining thoughts of joining another Premier Soccer League ( ) club as he has set his eyes on furthering his career overseas.

The defender has been one of the outstanding players in the PSL this season, starting all Maritzburg’s 24 league matches and five Cup games.

His steely performances have reportedly sparked interest from but he says he is not thinking about local suitors, as his mind is on moving to Europe where he previously spent time with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Pacos de Ferreira's B team between 2014 and 2015.

At Pacos de Ferreira, he occasionally worked with first-team coach and now AS manager Paulo Fonseca who would dedicate his time to the reserve team.

De Reuck feels he is now ripe for the challenge of football in Europe after failing to impress in .

“I think I’ve made it quite clear that I see myself going back to Europe. I have unfinished business there, I know what it takes to play there,” said De Reuck as per Sowetan Live.

“When I was there I was around 19. I just feel like I was ready football-wise, and could compete against them there, but my mental strength wasn’t there. It was really difficult for me.

“But now I’m different – I’m a different player. I feel like I’m ready to take that step in my career. And I know that I can do something with my life there, and do well for myself there. So, ja, that’s my aim – to get back to Europe and do well there.”

The Cape Town-born defender's solid performances this season have seen him raising his hand for consideration by national team coach Molefi Ntseki.

But having been overlooked, he has expressed disappointment at the snub, and he feels being an international player would make his profile more attractive to European teams.

Article continues below

“And also Bafana Bafana. That’s my main goal. It will help make it easier for me, and for a team to look at me because it’s difficult. I’m 24 years old now and I don’t even have one cap,” De Reuck said.

The Cape Town-born defender is in his third PSL season and if the current campaign continues, he is expected to help Maritzburg's bid for a top-three league finish.

Currently sitting in position five on the log, the Team of Choice are just a point behind third-placed SuperSport United and also face Orlando Pirates who are in fourth position in the challenge for the top-three.