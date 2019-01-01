De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juventus - Raiola

Although a deal is in place for the Dutch international defender's salary, a fee has not been agreed with Ajax, says the super-agent

An agreement on personal terms in in place between Matthijs de Ligt and , says the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Although the defender’s salary arrangements are ready, a fee for the transfer is not in place between the Italian champions and De Ligt’s current team, .

The 20-year-old will report to training with the Eredivisie title-holders on Monday, while the two clubs work out his fee.

“Agreements have been made with Matthijs and it is up to Ajax how the club wants to deal with this,” Raiola told De Telegraaf.

The Dutch paper says ‘reporting sick’ is not an option for de LIgt, so he will report to training, but his agent is hopeful a deal can be done as soon as possible.

Raiola is keen to avoid an arbitration case, believing that process to be unsuitable for the player.

“An arbitration case is out of the question for us,” the 51-year-old said, “I also advised Matthijs, because it does not suit his style and his lifestyle.

“The player only hopes that Juventus and Ajax will show the will to work and that the deal is completed quickly.”

Juventus have already made an offer, the Dutch paper says, of around €50 million (£45m/$56m), but that has been rejected.

According to their report, that was the amount for which it was agreed the international would be allowed to leave the Johan Cruyff ArenA last year.

At that time de Ligt agreed to remain with Ajax for one more season on condition he would be allowed to move on at the end of the 2018-19 season.

De Telegraaf quotes his father Frank de LIgt and an advisor, Barry Hulshoff as the source for that information.

However, after a season in which de LIgt captained the Dutch side to the Semi Finals, the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup titles, and was named Golden Boy, his current club want more money for him.

The paper suggests that they are unlikely to get a fee like the €86 million they received for Frenkie de Jong from , as that fee was paid by the champions to stop landing de Jong for €50m.

Marc Overmars, the Ajax Director did not respond to a request for comment from De Telegraaf.