De Ligt gives little away regarding summer move with top three defenders picks

The centre-back could have let the cat out of the bag regarding his next destination, but his answers did little to shed any light

In-demand defender Matthijs de Ligt has given little away regarding his future destination in a question and answer session, listing Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Virgil van Dijk as his picks as the top three centre-backs in the world.

De Ligt has long been linked with a move to , with his coach, Erik ten Hag, admitting that he has no idea whether the youngster will join the Blaugrana or , while champions are also said to be keen on the Dutchman.

The 19-year-old might have let something slip when asked to name his picks for the world's best defenders as he hosted an AMA session on Instagram, but his answers gave no hints as to which club he will represent next term.

“I can name three defenders who are very good,” he said. “I think Sergio Ramos is a very good defender. Gerard Pique as well, and of course my compatriot Virgil van Dijk.”

And while Ten Hag has admitted that there is zero chance of De Ligt remaining an Ajax player past the end of this season, the player himself claims that there is a chance he could stay on in Amsterdam if the Dutch side manage to claim the .

“I haven't made a decision yet so I don't know [if I will stay],” he went on. “I am only focused on the last games of the season for now. We still have a lot to play for so let's finish this season in a good way.”

Barcelona have already wrapped up the signing of De Ligt's team-mate Frenkie de Jong for €75 million (£65m/$85m) and many have backed the duo to continue their on-field relationship at Camp Nou.

Yet, despite being considered a phenomenon much like his young countryman, De Ligt does not expect to command the same transfer fee as De Jong.