Luis de la Fuente has shut down any talk of complacency among the world champions. Ahead of Spain's eagerly awaited clash against England at Wembley, the head coach insisted in the clearest of terms that his side are hungry to write more history.

The statement lands at a moment of unprecedented euphoria for Spain, who have now combined the European Championship and World Cup titles. That flood of praise, many fear, could prove a double-edged sword and tip the team into overconfidence. De la Fuente reckons the England match is the perfect antidote.

A decisive message: the best is yet to come

Asked about the danger of complacency, the Spanish coach left no room for doubt. "We certainly will not relax, we are not content, we are extremely motivated and we want to continue writing history," he said. "England are third in the rankings, and anything is possible, but it will not be down to negligence. I guarantee that. The best is yet to come."

The son of the La Rioja region stressed that his players' spirit remains at its peak. "We still have room to improve, there is no room for complacency, we have new goals, we want to keep developing," he said.









Praise for the opponent and an advance justification

Chief among his arguments against any fear of slipping ambition is the sheer strength of the opposition. "England are a wonderful team, they reached the World Cup semi-final and the European Championship final twice, we will do our utmost in this important match against a very stubborn opponent," he said.

Defeat at Wembley, the coach insisted, would not stem from a lack of motivation. "In football, even if you are the best, you can lose. We are living a moment of confidence and security, against England anything is possible, they are third in the FIFA rankings, a footballing superpower."









An admission of the World Cup's impact

On the new system that crams four matches into a single break, De la Fuente dropped the diplomacy and attacked it head on. "The new system is not understandable, playing four matches in ten days, it is not the most suitable," he said.

Winning the World Cup, he admitted, changed his life completely. "After winning the European Championship, the public appreciation was important, but the World Cup is on a completely different level. Now I am more famous in every country, and this is wonderful, when people see us, they come to us to thank us for what we have given them, this makes me happier."

He signed off with a reassuring word on Spain's future at right-back and across the rest of the pitch. "Looking to the future, what will come after us makes us very confident, they will be players of a very high level."











