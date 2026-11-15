Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
spainGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

De la Fuente leaves four players out of Spain's squad for the England clash

Follow GOAL on Google

Luis de la Fuente, the Spain head coach, has finalised his squad for the clash against England, scheduled for this Sunday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium in the capital Madrid, in the final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

The World Cup-winning coach made the cuts after recovering a number of key players who had missed the recent 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, leaving four men out of the squad. Alejandro Grimaldo also departed the camp after catching flu, according to the Spanish network "COPE" .

Those left out included Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos, Espanyol's Roberto Fernández, Como defender Jacobo Ramón and Real Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles. The Spanish coach preferred to lean on more experienced names for the upcoming meeting with England.

Read also

Hossam Hassan's dismissal is not the surprise: rather, his appointment is

Zidane reacts angrily when asked about Mbappé: Nonsense!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal both returned to hand De la Fuente extra options up front, having sat out the recent clash with the Czech Republic.

Related Topics

Next matches
ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

Yamal did not travel to Prague as he recovers from a knee injury, while Oyarzabal stayed in San Sebastián for the birth of his second child.

Both men joined up with the national team's camp in Madrid ahead of the England clash, making them available to feature.

Advertisement

Nico Williams and Aymeric Laporte also came back into the fold after missing the Czech Republic match, and their returns shaped the coach's final choices.

Laporte's return to the backline cost Jacobo Ramón his place, one of the new faces during the current break, while Valles dropped back to fourth-choice goalkeeper and out of the matchday squad, having already been left out against the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

De Frutos and Roberto Fernández simply could not hold on once the key attacking options returned.

Yamal takes the number 10 shirt worn by Víctor Muñoz against the Czech Republic, while Oyarzabal reclaims the number 21.

Advertisement

England matters enormously in the Group Three picture in League A. Spain go into the match top on 15 points, three clear of England in second, making it decisive in the fight for top spot.

A draw would be enough for Spain to seal first place in the group. England must win to draw level on points, with goal difference in the head-to-head meetings and other factors deciding things should the two sides finish level.

Advertisement

Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, while England saw off Croatia 2-1 in the same round.

The first leg between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium in London ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for the visitors, an encounter packed with twists.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile