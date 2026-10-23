Luis de la Fuente has hailed the exceptional legacy Lionel Messi leaves in football and sport, insisting the Argentine embodies human and sporting values that stretch well beyond the pitch. The praise came as Messi collected the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sport.

The Spain manager addressed the media in Oviedo, where the Argentina captain was honoured with the prestigious prize. He spoke of his pride at taking part in an event he called globally significant.

"It is an honour for me to be present at this important event on a global level," De la Fuente told the newspaper "Sport". "Today Oviedo is the centre of attention, not only in sport and football, but in other fields too, and this is a source of pride for all Spaniards."

He went on, praising Messi's career and influence: "I believe the legacy that Messi leaves in the history of sport and football is exceptional. He is a model of many values on both the human and sporting levels, and it is always prestigious for figures of this stature to receive honours of this kind."

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Will a Spanish star receive a similar honour?

Could one of Spanish football's icons claim the Princess of Asturias Award, as Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández did in 2012? De la Fuente faced that question too.

He refused to rule it out. The decision-makers, he pointed out, would weigh various factors, and Spanish football boasts big names who deserve recognition.

"Those responsible for taking such decisions will certainly assess these details," he said. "There are great figures in Spanish football, such as the names I mentioned, alongside other big names too. And if they see that awarding the prize is appropriate, that would be wonderful for Spanish football."

A clear stance on the Ballon d'Or race

Talk soon turned to the Ballon d'Or. De la Fuente kept his favoured candidates to himself, but made no secret of his delight should the title land with a Spanish player. Lamine Yamal sits among the frontrunners.

For all his praise of the Argentine's legacy, the Spain boss would not nominate Messi. "No, no, no... I will always be happy when a Spanish player wins it," he said.

De la Fuente closed by embracing the idea that his current generation, crowned European and world champions, could land major individual awards in years to come.

"It would be an honour for Spanish football to receive important awards if the officials see that as appropriate," he added. "It would be something exceptional, and we would feel great happiness."