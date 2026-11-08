De Graafschap face a severe punishment after failing to show up in Arnhem: this is what the KNVB rules say

De Graafschap face severe punishment after their match against Vitesse was definitively called off. KNVB regulations leave open the possibility of a points deduction.

On Sunday morning, De Graafschap fans blocked their own club's team bus, preventing the players from leaving for the Gelredome for their Keuken Kampioen Divisie match against Vitesse.

At 12.15pm, the match was definitively called off. Many Vitesse fans had already reached the Gelredome and had to head home disappointed.

De Graafschap fans blocked the bus after the local tripartite authorities in Arnhem decided late on Saturday evening that they would not be welcome at the Gelredome.

Fearing further disorder as a result, the authorities decided it was not responsible to admit away supporters. "The local authorities fear a disruption of public order and safety, possibly a serious one, both around the stadium and inside it," Vitesse wrote.

Voetbalzone consulted the KNVB regulations and found the following: "If a club arrives late because of poor planning or negligence (culpable conduct), strict sanctions apply through the KNVB disciplinary committee."

"A fine: the club risks a substantial official fine for bringing the competition into disrepute and breaching the regulations."

"Claims for damages: because matches are broadcast live, TV broadcasts are subject to tight schedules. A club that is culpably late can be held liable for lost TV revenue or additional costs incurred by the home club."

"Points deduction or automatic defeat: if a club fails to turn up at all without a valid reason or refuses to play, this results in an automatic 3-0 defeat and often a deduction of points in the standings."

On Monday, the competition board will discuss the situation, the KNVB said in a statement. A consequence and a new match date will then be announced.