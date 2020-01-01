‘De Gea one of the best and has a long time left’ – Henderson has to be patient at Man Utd, says Berbatov

The former Red Devils striker cannot see a change being made between the sticks at Old Trafford any time soon, with a Spanish star still No.1

David de Gea remains “one of the best keepers in world” and still has “a lot of time left” at the top, says Dimitar Berbatov, with not expected to make a change between the sticks any time soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has three international-calibre options to consider when it comes to filling a No.1 sport.

De Gea remains his go-to selection, despite the Spaniard facing questions of his form after seeing errors creep back into his game, but Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero are useful alternatives.

More teams

It has been suggested that hopeful Henderson should be given a chance to stake a serious claim for starting duties on the back of two productive loan spells at , but Berbatov believes a four-time Player of the Year at Old Trafford will be difficult to shift.

The former Red Devils striker told Betfair: “I see rumours that Dean Henderson may replace David de Gea. I do like Dean. He has made some great saves in his career, he has a great mindset, and he will replace De Gea eventually.

“For me though, De Gea is still one of the best keepers in the world, and he has a lot of time left for a goalkeeper. He has saved the club so many times, and has been a tremendous servant, and he can still start games for now at least.

“He has great competition in Dean, and that should help him push on, but I don't think now is the time for a change. He is under huge pressure, as if he makes one or two mistakes, people will begin to talk.

“Maybe Dean will get his chance in the cup, or in Europe, or maybe it will be this weekend, but this level of competition is good for the club.

“Keepers are like their own little family within the family of a club. They train together, eat together, talk together, and to have two keepers of such quality at United is a very good thing, and that's without even mentioning Sergio Romero - my old teammate - who is phenomenal too.

“This is the sad part for goalkeepers - you can be brilliant and still not play. Romero is the best example, he could play in most teams, but at United he is number three.”

While Solskjaer faces a welcome selection headache when it comes to his goalkeeper, United are working hard to bolster other areas of their squad.

Efforts continue to be made when it comes to landing another forward, amid links to winger Jadon Sancho and Barcelona’s World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele, but Berbatov is among those who feel that defensive additions should be prioritised.

Article continues below

He added ahead of the next deadline: “Before the window closes on Monday, United need to strengthen at the back. They are vulnerable at the moment, making mistakes that are coming from tactical errors, like poor positioning and awareness.

“They are reportedly still trying to sign Jadon Sancho but it is at the back where they really need reinforcements.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a home date with former manager Jose Mourinho and his charges.