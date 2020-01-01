‘De Gea is incredible & one of the best in the world’ – Man Utd new boy Bishop has perfect mentors

The 20-year-old goalkeeper believes that his game will benefit from working alongside a Spain international and Sergio Romero at Old Trafford

Nathan Bishop has joined the goalkeeping ranks at and is looking forward to working with and learning from David de Gea – a player he considers to be “incredible” and “one of the best in the world”.

The international has established a standing among the global elite after overcoming a slow start to his spell at Old Trafford to become an integral part of the fold.

De Gea is a four-time Player of the Year for the Red Devils, has taken the captain’s armband on a number of occasions and committed to lucrative contract through to 2023.

Sergio Romero is another experienced performer competing for the No.1 spot at United, with the Argentine having shown himself to be a more than capable back-up when called upon.

Bishop, having been snapped up from Southend at just 20 years of age, has now been added to the talent pool in Manchester and admits he could not have wished for better mentors at this stage of his career.

The highly-rated youngster told United’s official website of De Gea: “He’s incredible. His calmness, his composure, he’s got everything. Everything he’s done in the game is just admirable alone.

“He’s still quite young which is nice as well. He’s just got that character, that positive persona when you’re around him and he’s got time for you as well which is lovely. He’s got time for everyone which is spot on.”

Bishop added on those around him: “David’s ability to be a goalkeeper is incredible. He can catch everything. Honestly, everything. And Serge as a person and as a character, he’s got that incredible ability to pull things out of nowhere which is unreal. David’s hands and David’s saves as well. They’re both top tier keepers.

“It’s incredible. Serg, you can learn so much from him. David is one of the best in the world, so it’s just an honour to be around him.

“To learn off everything he does, every little thing, every aspect, his attitude, everything is just fantastic and Sergio as well, he’s just so positive. He’s open to teaching, coaching, helping me as well which is so nice.”

Bishop was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract upon signing for United and admits that his ambition is to one day force his way into the reckoning for Premier League minutes.

He said: “I can’t wait to be fair. You’re surrounded by multi-million-pound players, the best players in the world, and the dream is to play in the Prem and hopefully United can develop me.

“I know that United can develop me to push me towards that. Whatever happens in the future is unknown, but I know that United is the best place to be able to go and do it.”