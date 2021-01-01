De Gea absence 'a private matter' as Solskjaer refuses to set date for Man Utd goalkeeper's return

The Spaniard missed Wednesday's draw at Crystal Palace due to "personal reasons"

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not discuss the reasons for David de Gea's absence after his side's dull 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer said before the game that De Gea was left out due to "personal reasons," with Dean Henderson given the start in Wednesday's match at Selhurst Park.

Henderson would make a key save late to preserve a point, denying Patrick van Aanholt in the game's dying moments.

What was said?

Asked about De Gea's absence from the squad prior to the game, Solskjaer would only tell MUTV: "That's personal reasons."

After the match Solskjaer would not be drawn on any more details. Asked by Sky Sports when De Gea would return, he said: "That’s a private matter. It’ll take the time it takes."

Solskjaer added that he was happy with Henderson's performance, saying: "That’s a Man Utd goalkeeper, sometimes you have to keep concentrating. He’s growing in that position. I thank him for one point and not zero."

What was said about the game?

United midfielder Nemanja Matic was frustrated with the result, which was United's third scoreless draw in a row.

“We are Manchester United, we have to win this kind of game," Matic told Sky Sports. "On Sunday we have a big game against Manchester City. We have to refocus for that.

“When we don’t win we are frustrated. The feeling in the dressing room wasn’t great. If we need to take some positives, it’s a clean sheet.”

Will Henderson get a run of games?

After a successful loan spell at Sheffield United last season, Henderson returned to Old Trafford aiming to win the club's starting goalkeeper spot.

De Gea, however, has managed to hold on to the club's starting role, despite some calling for the England international to get more playing time.

Wednesday marked Henderson's fourth Premier League start of the season, and the 23-year-old could now have a chance to stake his claim as the team's starter.

He could be set to start on Sunday in the Manchester derby, with Pep Guardiola's side having won an incredible 21 straight games in all competitions.

