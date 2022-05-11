Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne wasted little time on Wednesday as he scored a rapid hat-trick in the first half of his team's clash with Wolves.

De Bruyne netted three goals within the first 24 minutes, giving his side a 3-1 advantage as Wolves' Leander Dendoncker netted for the hosts.

With the goals, De Bruyne joined some elite company with one of the fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history.

The fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history

De Bruyne scored his third goal within 24 minutes on Wednesday, giving him the third-fastest hat-trick from the start of the match in the history of the Premier League.

The record belongs to Sadio Mane, who scored three within 16 minutes against Aston Villa in 2015, while Dwight Yorke sits second with a 22-minute hat-trick against Arsenal in February 2001.

All three goals came from the feet of De Bruyne, the same as, interestingly enough, every other Premier League goal he has ever scored.

In fact, De Bruyne has scored more goals than any other player in Premier League history where none of his tallies have been headers as his trio of goals put him on 56 for his career.

Article continues below

De Bruyne's season so far

De Bruyne has featured 31 times in all competitions this season, despite dealing with injury issues in recent years.

He's scored 15 goals so far this campaign, meaning he needs one more to match the highest mark he's scored for Manchester City, having scored 16 in 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Further reading