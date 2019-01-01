‘De Bruyne loves Man City & wants more trophies’ – Belgian star going nowhere, says father

The Blues midfielder has seen transfer talk emerge at the Etihad Stadium, but his family are expecting him to stay put for the foreseeable future

Kevin De Bruyne “loves it” at , says his father, with there no chance of the Belgian leaving any time soon as he looks to chase down more major silverware with the Blues.

A creative midfielder who has established himself within the global elite should be at the peak of his powers at 28 years of age.

He has shown enough over recent years to suggest that is the case, with a role secured as the main playmaker in City’s plans.

De Bruyne has contributed significantly to two Premier League triumphs and a historic domestic treble through his four-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.

City have him tied to a deal through to 2023 and there is no indication of that agreement being broken, despite the odd murmur of transfer talk having emerged at various stages.

De Bruyne’s father, Herwig, has told talkSPORT of his son’s commitment to an ambitious cause: “He loves it.

“Everything about it, where he lives, the club, the city – he loves Manchester City.

“It’s incredible that your son can realise his dream from when he was young and that he can make it, especially in and in a competition that he loves.

“Off the pitch, he is always the quiet one in the back of the group, but Kevin on the pitch is at the front of the group and everything is about football.

“We always knew he would play professionally, but we were never sure he was going so high.”

Along with his two title successes, De Bruyne has also landed three League Cups and the during his time in England.

The intention is to add to that haul, with progress in Europe considered to be a top priority for Pep Guardiola’s side as they wait on a first win.

“For him, it is never good enough,” Herwig De Bruyne added on De Bruyne’s bid for continuous improvement.

“He always wants to do better, he will always want to do more and more until he has at the end of his career.”

De Bruyne saw injuries hamper his efforts in 2018-19, but he has been back to full fitness and form this season and contributed six goals and 12 assists to City’s cause across all competitions.