'De Bruyne has had enough of Man City!' - Bruce jokes about Newcastle signing Belgian star

The English manager was in a jovial mood despite seeing his side come undone at the hands of a world-class midfielder

were knocked out of the by on Sunday, but Steve Bruce clearly liked what he saw from Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was typically influential in City's dominant 2-0 win at St James' Park , opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after Fabian Schar's foul on Gabriel Jesus.

That goal set the holders on their way to a quarter-final victory that Raheem Sterling wrapped up after Dwight Gayle improbably missed a chance to equalise from point-blank range.

So taken was former captain Bruce by the performance of De Bruyne, who also scored a wondergoal for City in their Premier League meeting with the Magpies in November, he joked Newcastle would be signing the superstar.

Interrupting De Bruyne's post-match interview with City's club media, Newcastle boss Bruce grabbed a grinning De Bruyne and told the reporter: "He's going to stay here.

"He's going to stay here, come here - that's an exclusive out of Newcastle tonight. He's had enough of Manchester City and he's going to come and play for Newcastle."

Bruce was able to confirm the arrival of one new signing post-match: former goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a free transfer.

Newcastle could soon be in a position to make more expensive signings with a controversial Saudi takeover still being investigated by the Premier League .

With question marks remaining over the deal however, Bruce has called for clarity so that the club can remain focused for the remainder of the season.

"I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," he said post-match. "And if I am led to believe it is the Premier League that are stalling all of the negotiations then they have to come and make a decision sooner or later.

"It is not healthy for anybody. As I have said for me personally, and we have another game on Wednesday now and we have a wonderful opportunity.

"We can't use that [the takeover] as an excuse but we need a bit of clarity and get it put to bed one way or another."