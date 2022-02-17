Days numbered for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars Khune and Mhango?

It's been a bad couple of weeks for both Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango.

The pair had both seemingly increased their chances of game-time after some positive performances in January.

In Mhango's case, he played a starring role, including a couple of brilliant goals, as he helped Malawi reach the last 16 at Afcon.

For Khune, two solid performances for Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup had shown that he was still up for the challenge, having played only one match for Chiefs all season long.

Media and supporters of the two teams had therefore been expecting that when Bucs and Amakhosi returned to action, Mhango and Khune might be given the chance to revive their careers, as recognition of their recent good form.

Sport and football don't always work that way, however, because when there's a squad of 25-plus players, competition is stiff. Resultantly, both players have failed to even make the bench for the matches their clubs have played since returning to action - three games in Pirates' case, and two with Chiefs.

At Chiefs, the impressive form of Brandon Petersen at training (according to his coach Stuart Baxter), has seen him leap-frogging not only Khune, but also Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma. Bvuma has always done well when called upon, while Nigerian international Akpeyi was the number one at Amakhosi this season, but was given some rest after his participation at Afcon.

At Pirates, Bucs co-coach Mandala Ncikazi has been adamant that the quality of football at Afcon is not necessarily better than the PSL, and as such, he believes Mhango still needs to prove that he's better than the team's other options.

Article continues below

Having top-scored for Pirates three seasons ago with an impressive 16 goals in the league, it must be frustrating for Mhango to have featured so little over the past year. He's seemingly lost the faith of his coaches, and previously had some discipline issues, and he may start wondering if his future lies elsewhere. At 29, he still has a lot to offer.

Khune, meanwhile, is 34 and has an uphill battle to get past three very good goalkeepers and reclaim his spot. At some point he too has a decision to make - does he hang up his gloves and join the Chiefs technical department? Or does he feel he can still play in the PSL and that it's time for a swansong at one of the smaller teams? The latter would no doubt still welcome a player of his calibre.