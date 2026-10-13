Manchester City have wheeled out their stars to promote a three billion pound luxury residential project in Abu Dhabi, a move branded provocative and extremely brazen given the storm still raging around the financial cheating scandal for which an independent panel appointed by the Premier League recently convicted the club.

Haaland and Guardiola to the fore

British newspaper "The Sun" revealed that Erling Haaland, who scored the winning goal against Liverpool in the 3-0 result, has snapped up a palace overlooking the waterfront in the new development, named "Manchester City Yas Residences" and built by the Ohana company. The Norwegian striker and several of his team-mates feature in a lavish promotional video for the project.

Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola were among the biggest names at an extravagant launch event at the Etihad Stadium, where the video was shown to more than 4,000 VIPs, brokers and government officials amid fireworks and dance performances.

Smiling on screen, Haaland said: "I'm very happy to announce that I'm joining the Ohana Manchester City project, and we'll be neighbours in Abu Dhabi. I've just bought a house, and so has my father. By the way, you may have seen him there - hi, Dad. See you soon, and enjoy yourselves."

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His father, Alf-Inge Haaland (53), appeared on stage immediately afterwards. Reports confirmed that Haaland has bought a five-bedroom villa worth no less than 1.9 million pounds sterling. As a property owner, he and his father automatically receive a ten-year residency visa in the Emirates.

Phil Foden, Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic also appeared in the promotional videos, along with former striker Omar Marmoush. Guardiola took a starring role as official ambassador for the project, saying: "I'm delighted to be here, this is my second home."

Provocative timing after the historic conviction

The announcement came at an extremely sensitive moment for the Sky Blues. An independent panel formed by the Premier League concluded that the club was guilty of artificially inflating its revenues by close to 900 million pounds sterling between 2009 and 2018, just one year after the Abu Dhabi United Group, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took the club over.

Eight times the panel used the word "sham", noting that the club entered into "sham contracts" and "relied on sham agreements". City were first informed of the findings last July and appealed the ruling, claiming to possess "conclusive evidence" proving their innocence. They also went aggressive in the summer transfer market, signing seven key players at a cost exceeding 450 million pounds sterling.

Anger has followed, and plenty of it. Sports writer John Paul O'Neill said: "The whole thing seems incredibly brazen, and it shows the contempt the club has for the investigation. They're completely ignoring it and saying: so what? We'll carry on as we are. The purpose of this huge investment in City is to promote the United Arab Emirates. It's pure business, pure marketing."

Former Chelsea and Charlton player Mickey Ambrose added: "It's laughable that Manchester City are selling luxury homes in Abu Dhabi after the guilty verdicts were issued. Who says cheats don't prosper? The fans must be feeling hugely let down by all of this."



