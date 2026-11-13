France defensive crisis deepens as Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano leaves squad for personal reasons following Italy defeat

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France have suffered another major blow to their defensive ranks following the news that Dayot Upamecano has left the national team camp. The Bayern Munich defender was granted permission to depart just hours after Les Bleus slumped to a disappointing defeat against Italy.

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Upamecano departs after Nations League disappointment

The French national team has confirmed that Upamecano has officially left the squad for personal reasons. The Bayern Munich centre-back was allowed to return to Germany on Friday following a direct conversation with head coach Zinedine Zidane, as per AP.

The defeat in Milan was particularly painful for Les Bleus, as it represented Italy's first win against France on home soil in 64 years. For Zidane, it was a baptism of fire in his new role. The legendary former midfielder took over the managerial reins from Didier Deschamps following the World Cup, and this result marks the first loss of his tenure as he looks to rebuild the national side.

Upamecano played a part in the match on Thursday, but the defender will now play no further role in the current international break. The French Football Federation noted that the player was returning to Munich immediately.

Zidane faces defensive crisis nightmare

The loss of Upamecano is just the latest in a long line of absences that have decimated the French squad. Zidane has been forced to contend with an extraordinary number of injury across his defensive and midfield lines.

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These latest setbacks follow a string of high-profile withdrawals that occurred before the international window even began. William Saliba, Jules Kounde, and Maxence Lacroix were all unavailable for selection, leaving the French backline looking incredibly thin. Furthermore, the squad is also missing the presence of Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, and Esteban Lepaul.

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Italy climb to top of Nations League group

While France struggles with squad availability, Italy are enjoying a resurgence. The Azzurri were inspired by Inter striker Pio Esposito, who netted two goals on Thursday to secure the historic victory. This result has propelled Italy to the top of Group A1.

The tactical shift under Zidane is still in its early stages, but the lack of defensive stability was evident against the clinical Italian attack. With so many regular starters missing, the French side appeared disjointed for large periods of the game.

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Mbappe return looms for Turkey clash

France must now shift their focus to Sunday's match against Turkey, where they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. There is a glimmer of hope for Les Bleus, however, as star forward Kylian Mbappe could be set to return to the starting line-up.

Securing a victory on Sunday is now essential for Zidane if he wants to keep pace with Italy at the top of the group. With the defence currently in tatters due to injuries and Upamecano's exit, the pressure will be on the attacking players to deliver a dominant performance. It remains to be seen how Zidane will reshuffle his depleted pack to cope with the mounting absences in his squad.