PSV beat Ajax 1-3 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Saturday, but the main talking point afterwards was the heavy blow Ruben van Bommel dealt to Aaron Bouwman. Davy Klaassen gave his account to the ESPN cameras after the game.

By the time it happened in the 79th minute, the midfielder had already been substituted, but he sprinted on to the pitch at full speed along with the rest of the Ajax bench. "I have to say, I went in to keep everything calm," Klaassen said.

"I saw that Van Bommel was late and crashed straight into Aaron. For me, this is nothing but a red card. Maybe I’m completely mad then? I don’t know," Klaassen said, after which Milan van Dongen confirmed that the entire ESPN studio also thought it was a red card.

Then Klaassen saw Aaron on the floor and went straight to referee Sander van der Eijk. "I saw Aaron lying there and I said to the referee (Sander van der Eijk, ed.): ‘What are we going to do? What is this?’ But he called it unfortunate," revealed a cynically smiling Klaassen, who truly did not understand Van der Eijk’s explanation.

Still, Klaassen knows the referee was not to blame for Ajax losing to PSV. He feels there was more in the game for his side. "I think we mainly let ourselves down in the first half. We get two or three really big chances. Going in 1-2 down at half-time was not a fair reflection of the game."

After that, he turned to the bigger picture. "Last year we were very poor, now we have become a lot better. But we have to start winning these kinds of matches if we want to finish above PSV. We now have three more points dropped, and we will have to make those up.

Later, Hugo Borst picked up on Klaassen's comments about the incident between Van Bommel and Bouwman. "This is a shame, because it overshadows a very good match," Hugo Borst then added to Klaassen’s words about the incident between Van Bommel and Bouwman. "First of all for Bouwman, but also for Van Bommel. This will really stick to him. He has to do something about this. This is absurd behaviour."