Orlando Pirates' inability to finish off chances came back to hurt them in a 1-0 defeat by TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Monday.

The defeat leaves the Buccaneers winless in three games, following two 0-0 draws.

It also means they have failed to find the net in their last three outings in the domestic league - there was a 1-0 win over Simba SC in the Caf confederation Cup in the midst of that run.

Against Galaxy on Monday, Pirates enjoyed the lion's share of the chances, but, not for the first time this season, lacked a killer touch in front of goal.

"That decisive moment in the box is what has been letting us down, especially in the PSL this season," Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids told SuperSport TV after the match in Nelspruit.

"Taking off a defender bringing on a striker [after] half-time, we had the width, we had the numbers in the box.

"But like I said, in the box we were not good enough today. In the box you have to be calm, you have to be decisive, you have to be clear to really finish off the opportunity.

"And it's something which is eluding us in the PSL. Our Caf form in terms of scoring goals is different. It's not for us to blame the players because they put everything, they gave their all, but the luck in front of goal is just not there."

The Soweto side now turn their attention to next Sunday's Confederation Cup semi-final first leg clash with Al Ahli Tripoli.

"We have to persevere, we have to switch our minds now to the semi-final - we travel to Libya and we've got to really go strong into this competition to be able to to win it," Davids stated.

"It's not a psychological thing (not scoring against Galaxy in the PSL). Because we knew we have to win our four games to be able to achieve Champions League position," he added.