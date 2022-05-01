Davids reveals Orlando Pirates' approach ahead of TS Galaxy as race for PSL top two hots up

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Fadlu Davids has made it clear that they eyeing nothing but a win against TS Galaxy on Monday.



The two teams will meet in a crucial PSL encounter at Mbombela Stadium with Bucs hoping to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League alive.



The Buccaneers are currently placed fourth on the league standings - five points behind second-placed Royal AM with four games left while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having already clinched the championship.



"The approach is clear, we are going for three points away from home in Mbombela," Davids told the club's social media platforms.



Davids knows what to expect from the Galaxy who are under the guidance of Serbian tactician Sead Ramovic - a Uefa Pro License holder.



"We know it is going to be a tough match, tactically in their 4-3-3 system, 4-5-1 in defence. [They are] quite defensively organised," he continued.



"They play with five plus five and four plus one and then five upfront. We have to manage to break them down."



Galaxy are currently placed 15th on the league standings and a win over Pirates will see the Mpumalanga side climb out of the relegation zone.



"This is the business end of the season all points count, so we are going for the maximum points," the former Manning Rangers and Maritzburg striker added.



"They are fighting relegation so they are going for the maximum points as well. Points will be gold for them.



"But I'm sure we have to play our game to be able to get the three points."



The first round encounter between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win in favour of Pirates with Bandile Shandu and Collin Makgaka scoring at Orlando Stadium in December last year.