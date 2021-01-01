Davids: Orlando Pirates focused on doing the right things against difficult Chippa United

The former Maritzburg United boss has downplayed the prospect of a possible title challenge for his side despite their impressive recent form

Fadlu Davids insists Orlando Pirates are not getting carried away despite their recent run of good results in the Premier Soccer League.

The Buccaneers made it seven matches without defeat - six wins, one draw - by edging past Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday.

Their 1-0 victory at Orlando Stadium took them to third on the PSL table, just four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, though Sundowns continue to sit on top despite playing three games fewer.

The plaudits have kept on coming for the MTN-8 champions, but Davids says Josef Zinnbauer’s players will continue to direct their focus on doing the right things and to taking things game by game.

''Always, the away trip to Chippa is never an easy game,'' Davids told Pirates media.

''Knowing their style of play [possession based] knowing their coach Dan Malesela, a really difficult encounter.

''But the real focus is to be able to do the right things in certain areas of the pitch whether it's from a defensive point or an attacking point.

''Although we are on a good run, we have to take it game by game. It's a new focus, new energy, and a new priority, these two [Bloem Celtic & Chippa United] league matches, it’s a new priority, and always, the next game is the most important one.''

Pirates were far from their best against Siwelele, struggling for rhythm and wasting chances before Fortune Makaringe's moment of individual brilliance squirmed through goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane secured the three points for them.

In his post-match interview, Zinnbauer sighted a lack of options due to injuries to a number of key players.

The German should, however, breathe a sigh of relief with the club confirming that their injury list is easing after the return strikers Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa, who both featured from the bench against Celtic on Tuesday.

Thembinkosi Lorch is expected to partially resume training this week and Terrence Dzvukamanja is scheduled to return to full training next week.

While central midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu will miss this encounter due to a bone contusion, Zakhele Lepasa is also on the mend and has begun his rehabilitation.