Davids on how Orlando Pirates benefitted from Fifa international break ahead of SuperSport United showdown

The Buccaneers coach has refused to complain about the recent recess from club football despite some of their players being busy in action

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has hailed the November Fifa international football period, saying it afforded them to work on certain aspects of their game, while some of their players will go into Saturday’s Premier Soccer League showdown against SuperSport United at home “refreshed”.

Pirates were last involved in action on November 8 when they eliminated rivals from the MTN8 before they sent nine players for international duty with various countries.

Davids feels that players who remained behind had time to recharge their 'batteries', especially those who have featured in the team’s six games across all competitions so far this season.

“The break was good in the sense that we could work on certain things,” Davids told Pirates' media.

“But also knowing that our internationals were gone, nine players away, two players injured, not having a full squad to prepare, that gave a chance to players who had played all the games to reload, refresh and get ready for the next match.

“When facing a club like SuperSport, we know it always brings goals, it also brings us to tactically prepare in detail. So we have to be prepared for SuperSport aggressively in defence and in attack as well.”

Pirates players expected to be back from injury include chief forward Frank Mhango who could combine with new signing Jean Marc-Makusu against SuperSport.

Forward Tshegofatso Mabasa who is yet to play a match this season also returns from injury together with defender Bongani Sam.

While Davids says they have adequately prepared for SuperSport despite the Fifa international break, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo was singing a different tune.

Matsatsantsa had six players with various national teams and Tembo says having some of his men away disrupted their preparations for the Pirates game.

“International call-ups have an impact on preparations because some of the players only came back on Thursday and this means we only have one day to prepare,” said Tembo as per Times Live.

“You can’t really prepare properly because you need to have all the players and the other thing is that you are not sure how they are feeling because of the travelling. Some might be fatigued and you will only know their mental and physical state once they are back."

SuperSport and Pirates have played six games each this season after both reached the semi-finals of the MTN8.