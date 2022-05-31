Davids, Ncikazi have given Orlando Pirates a difficult decision to make

The coaching duo have been in charge on an 'interim basis' for most of the season after Josef Zinnbauer's surprise departure after only two games

Some poor results in the final few games of the season for Orlando Pirates might not have done co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi any favours.

In what was an inconsistent season for Bucs, a trophy and a possible top three or even top two finish in the league were both a possibility a few weeks back.

Had Pirates managed to secure any one of those targets, it could be said that they enjoyed a successful season.

But after losing in the Caf Confederation Cup final and then only claiming four points out of the last available nine in the domestic league to finish sixth, the report card for 2021/22 must surely read 'disappointing' rather than 'well done' or even 'promising'.

On social media, it's clear that a fairly large percentage of Pirates supporters have not taken to Davids and Ncikazi, and the latter did not help himself with some abrasive outbursts over the course of the campaign, as well as his handling of the Gabadinho Mhango scenario. There have also been some contentious player selections.

Had the Buccaneers won the Confederation Cup or had they claimed a second-place finish, it would greatly have enhanced the coaching duo's cause.

But have they done enough wrong to deserve the chop? Or perhaps the question should rather be, have they done enough right to deserve to stay?

It's now become a very difficult call for the Bucs brainstrust to make. And across at Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, we've seen how Amakhosi have moved quickly to put their new coaching team in place and are already making signings, giving all the new recruits more time to settle.

There's no doubt Pirates need to make changes to the playing squad. But first, at least one would think first, the club needs to decide who the coaches for next season are.

The Sundowns way?





Backpagepix





If Davids and Ncikazi are to stay on, they should be given the respect of a formal announcement.

If a new man, potentially a foreigner, comes in, he'll need time to settle and there could be quite a bit of upheaval and stress if that's left too late.

That would almost be like starting from scratch and could result in Pirates taking even longer to get back to the top.

Perhaps there's another option - to bring in a third coach, to work with Davids and Ncikazi, much like Mamelodi Sundowns have Steve Komphela to assist Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqiti. Or like Chiefs have Molefi Ntseki to help Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard.

Bucs could look to someone like Dan Malesela, the current Marumo Gallants coach, or perhaps even Benni McCarthy. The synergy would need to be there for three to work together without egos getting in the way, but it must certainly be worth thinking about for the Pirates management as they plan for next season.