Davids links Mamelodi Sundowns strength to Mosimane continuity after Orlando Pirates humiliation

After a heavy defeat at the hands of the Premier Soccer League champions, Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids revealed inspiration in the continuity exhibited by Mamelodi Sundowns over the years.

The Bucs were not a match for Masandawana, who hammered them 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday. The win inspired the Tshwane giants to open a huge gap at the top as they hope to win their fifth consecutive PSL title.

Hinting at a massive transfer business in the January window, the tactician stated that although they cannot compare themselves with the Brazilians, there is a need to look inwards, identify their shortcomings and find a solution.

"The Sundowns side has been built over years and you can see the continuity in terms of coach [Pitso] Mosimane's time," Davids said, as quoted by Sowetan Live.

"And there is just continuity in terms of every transfer window being able to strengthen with seven, eight players from each [other] team.

"And we can't look too far at other teams; we have to look internally. We have to look at how we are developing as a team, and how we're progressing and put in place not only short-term plans, but, of course, long-term plans to fulfil our potential as a squad.

"It's not to look at Sundowns and compare. We have to look at our squad internally, what we have, which players are coming back in January, and improve the team."

After the loss, Davids feels they have to keep their hope by dusting themselves off and improving the team going forward.

"Every game is possible to win, and that's what we've got to focus on. Keep improving the team, the squad, make us stronger as a unit to be able to improve and take us closer to where we want to be," the South African tactician added.

The Pirates' humiliation in Pretoria marked another poor result the Soweto giants have registered at the hands of the league champions. Sundowns have won their last five games against Pirates, scoring an incredibly 14 goals and conceding just two.