Davids frustrated by Lorch's new injury following Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup exit

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has discussed Thembinkosi Lorch's injury following the team's exit from this season's Nedbank Cup.

The Buccaneers crashed out of the South African FA Cup after succumbing to a 5-4 defeat to Marumo Gallants following a 1-1 draw in the last-16 encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Davids commented on the fitness condition of his players, with one of their star players Lorch having picked up an injury during the match against Gallants.

"It was a situation of Lorch, with so many games coming, he came on and got injured, it tells you the players are feeling the effects of so many games. It was difficult for us, bringing him on and we have to take him off again," Davids told SuperSport TV.

"We have to manage the group now, number one in terms of the availability but also lift the heads, losing the derby and now out of the Nedbank Cup, we have to lift our heads up, put our chests out and go for the Caf competition, that's what we have to focus on, on Sunday.

"The fitness levels of the players is good, to be able to play 120 minutes after the demanding derby, two days before we played Cape Town City, two days before that playing as well," he added.

"The players did well to continue playing throughout 90 minutes, there are players that need rest like I mentioned the Lorch injury.

"But we can't complain about the tiredness now, we have to go for the Caf competition, lift our heads up, put our chests out and go for this competition. The three points will help us in qualifying for the next round."

The Buccaneers have played four games in almost two weeks, including their Soweto Derby defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, and they will face Eswatini's Royal Leopards in the Caf Confederation Cup clash on Sunday.

They are currently placed second in the Confederation Cup Group B and a win over Leopards at Orlando Stadium will boost their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Davids was left to rue his side's missed chances against Gallants as he felt that Bucs created enough opportunities to win the game and progress to the quarter-finals.

"I think we had ourselves to blame, besides the penalty they had, one turnover in the last minute where they had a chance to score, they never really troubled our goalkeeper," he said.

"On the other hand, we had enough chances to win the game in normal time and extra time as well. That's a credit to the boys; they applied the strategy to press high and not allow them to play these short passes in midfield, putting their bodies on the line and jumping into the next line.

"It was really successful, then the moments out of those pressing situations, where you have three against two or four against three, we didn't use. We have to lift the boys now, out of the Nedbank. Our full focus is now on Caf coming up on Sunday."