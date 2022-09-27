Fadlu Davids has been appointed Lokomotiv Moscow assistant coach, a few months after parting ways with Orlando Pirates.

Davids reunites with Josef Zinnbauer, having worked together at Pirates

Former Maritzburg United coach had parted ways with Bucs in June

The duo led the Buccaneers to the 2020 MTN8 triumph

WHAT HAPPENED: Davids has been announced as the new Lokomotiv assistant coach as he returns to coaching, three months after leaving Orlando Pirates.

The Cape Town-born tactician guided Pirates to the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup final as a co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi and he has now secured his first job outside South Africa.

Davids has reunited with Lokomotiv head coach Zinnbauer, who worked with him at Pirates. The duo guided the Buccaneers to the 2020 MTN8 title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is a great honour for me to become a part of a big club, such a serious representative of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well known among fans in South Africa, because Jacob Lekgetho used to play here. I came here to help the team succeed in the near future," said Davids on the club's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinnbauer, who hails from Germany, will be hoping that the former Maritzburg United coach helps him improve the team's form. The former Russian champions have won just one game in their last five matches across all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIDS? The 41-year-old has already arrived in Moscow and he could be on the bench when Lokomotiv take on Khimki in a Russian Cup match on Wednesday.