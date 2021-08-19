The Bucs assistant coach insists the coaching staff and players are aware of their targets and will achieve them with 'full force'

Fadlu Davids has termed working together with Mandla Ncikazi at Orlando Pirates as 'perfect' owing to their initial relationship.

The duo is set to handle the Bucs after the exit of Josef Zinnbauer on Monday, in the wake of the club's elimination from the MTN8 Cup. The Soweto heavyweights fell 2-1 to Moroka Swallows in the quarters, piling more pressure on the tactician to resign.

He left Pirates after leading them to 35 wins, 20 draws, and 13 losses. With no replacement announced, the possibility of Ncikazi and Davids taking over is high, and the latter has expressed his feelings on the same.

'We have come a long way'

"[Working together again] will be perfect since we have come a long way," Davids told the media during the 2021/22 PSL's launch.

"We have worked together before and we have the same football idea. It makes it easy to understand and work together, [as well as] implementing the ideas we have as we had now had two training sessions; so far so good."

'We know our targets'

Despite the exit of Zinnbauer, Davids -who joined the club in 2019 as an assistant coach, has insisted they will be going for their targets in full force.

"We know the expectations of Orlando Pirates and we are taking that on our shoulders," the tactician continued.

"As the technical team and the players, we are aware of what our targets are and we are going to go for [them] full force."

Meanwhile, former Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi is not convinced Davids and Ncikazi have what it takes to lead the team.

"My question is about the timing, the timing for them," he told iDiski Times.

"Because Mandla Ncikazi just came in now during the pre-season. But for some of us, I knew it was going to happen. When I saw Mandla Ncikazi coming, I knew that Zinnbauer was going to leave.

"I don’t know whether these guys [are ready]. Mandla Ncikazi, I’m not too sure. I’m not really sure whether he can carry that team. Pirates are a big team, there is a history in that team. There are a lot of dynamics that you need to deal with at Pirates.

"I’m not sure that he is ready now. But because he is there and because Fadlu Davids is there, they’ll likely carry on as maybe interim coaches. I think that’s what will happen. They will proceed with the two coaches."