Davids asserts Orlando Pirates 'team spirit is up' for Bloemfontein Celtic clash after Kaizer Chiefs win

The Buccaneers coach highlights the importance of their last match as they shift focus to the league

stand-in coach Fadlu Davids has emphasised on carrying the momentum from their convincing victory over last weekend into Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match away to Bloemfontein .

The Buccaneers arrive at Dr Petrus Molemela on a high after dismissing old foes Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in an MTN8 semi-final, first leg encounter last Saturday.

That result could spur Pirates in Bloemfontein as they search for their first league win this season after similar 1-1 draws against and Stellenbosch.

“When you come from a good result it definitely lifts up the mood, brings the togetherness and the team spirit up,” said Davids as per Phakaaathi.

“When we analyse the secret of the success there are lots of good things tactically, yes. But the most important thing is the team effort, team structure, working as a team and not as individuals. Now it’s, on one hand, to carry that momentum into the next game, not to dwell on the past success, but to put all the focus into the next game which is a match.”

Davids is temporarily holding the Pirates coaching reins in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer who travelled back home to to attend to his hospitalised son who was recently involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Another Pirates absentee on Wednesday could be chief striker Frank Mhango who is battling with a groin injury and missed the win over Chiefs.

The last time the Soweto giants met Celtic was in a league match in January which ended 1-1 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

After keeping a clean sheet against Chiefs, Pirates new goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected to start in goal again in what would be his second league game in Bucs colours following his debut against Stellenbosch.

Davids and his men face a Celtic side that is also yet to with a league match following a 1-1 draw against , before losing 1-0 to Swallows FC.

That means Siwelele have gone for three consecutive games without winning after they drew 1-1 in last weekend’s MTN8 semi-final, first leg match against SuperSport United.