David Thidiela: Patrick Mabedi's Kaizer Chiefs failure doesn't make him a bad coach

The Lidoda Duvha owner has opened up about the appointment of the former Amakhosi player as the club's assistant coach

Black boss David Thidiela has explained the reasons behind his decision to bring former captain and assistant coach Patrick Mabedi to the club.

Earlier this week, Mabedi was appointed as an assistant to new coach Lionel Soccoia, as the club looks to rebuild following the departure of Dylan Kerr, who steered Leopards to safety during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Nonetheless, the appointment of Mabedi has raised a few eyebrows considering his untimely departure at Amakhosi.

The Malawian was most-recently second in command to coach Giovanni Solinas at Chiefs, but found his time cut short as he, along with the Italian, were shown the door in December following a string of poor results.

However, Thidiela remains optimistic that the defender can still play an effective role in his new job.

“Mabedi was a good player in his day. He captained Chiefs and the Malawi national team,” Thidiela was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Now he is an experienced coach and I believe he will help the team a lot especially with setting up our defence because he was a defender."

Furthermore, the Leopards boss has refused to dwell on Mabedi’s stint with Chiefs.

“If a person is not good enough at one club, doesn’t mean he will fail at another club. I don’t know what happened between him and Chiefs and I don’t wish to know,” he concluded.

With the club set to begin preparations for the upcoming season, Leopards are certainly making their intentions known as in addition to the changes made to the technical team, the club have also brought in Thuso Phala and Botswana international Mogakolodi Ngele to bolster their attack.

Leopards will count on the changes in personnel to see them better their recent 13th place finish when the new season begins in August.