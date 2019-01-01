David Silva in no rush to decide his long-term future as he ponders life after Man City

The Spain midfielder is to leave the Etihad Stadium when his current contract expires after a hugely successful 10 years at the club

David Silva is in no rush to decide his long-term future with the midfielder focused on his final season at .

The 33-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his current contract runs out after 10 years at the club.

Goal has learned that Silva’s representatives have received several offers but he has not made any decision about his future.

Major League Soccer expansion club Miami have expressed an interest in the former international while there have been links with moves to and .

Silva has also said that he would be interested in playing for his local team Las Palmas before he retires, although they are currently struggling near the bottom of the Spanish second division.

But his plans are on hold as he focuses on his last season at the Premier League champions.

After winning four top-flight titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City, Silva was made captain when Vincent Kompany left the club in the summer.

He is an influential figure at the training ground - helping to nurture the club’s young talent, including Phil Foden, who is seen as his long-term successor.

On the pitch, Silva remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans having started six of City’s eight matches so far this season.

After a hugely successful career that has seen him win two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain, he is also desperate to end his career with a success, the only medal missing from his collection.

Silva is seen by fans as one of the club’s greatest ever players and has a close bond with Guardiola after the compassionate way he was treated when his son Mateo was born prematurely in 2017.

But he believes it is the right time to end his time at the club.

"Ten years for me is enough, it's the perfect time," he told the Daily Mail in June. "Initially the club were talking about two years [contract extension] but I decided to sign another one so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it!"