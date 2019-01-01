David Notoane to take charge of South Africa's Chan qualifiers

Safa has confirmed Notoane will take charge of the upcoming Chan qualifiers scheduled for later this month

David Notoane will take charge of the Caf Total Chan qualifiers in which will play Lesotho in the second round of the Ethiopia Chan 2020.

South Africa travel to Lesotho to play the neighbouring kingdom on 28 July at Setsoto Stadium (kick-off 14h00), with the second leg scheduled for 3 August.

The winner between South Africa and Lesotho will progress to the third and final round, whose first and second legs will take place on 20 and 30 September 2019.

Safa acting CEO, Russell Paul said with the impending Afcon U23 Olympic qualifiers pending, the Association had decided to give the team ‘as much preparation as we can to assist Notoane with his preparations.’

After dispatching Angola in the opening round home and away, Notoane’s next assignment in the Afcon U23 qualifiers is against Zimbabwe in which the overall winners qualify for the finals in .

“With the upcoming Afcon U23 qualifier against Zimbabwe in September, we are endeavouring to provide our Olympic squad with as much preparation time as we can, and therefore, we have asked coach David Notoane to assemble a squad for Chan to assist him with his preparations.

“These (Chan) matches will provide the team and the coach with an ideal opportunity to get quality time under their belt,” said Paul.

Notoane was in charge of the Cosafa senior men’s national team that won the Plate after beating Malawi 5-4 on penalties. The senior men’s Cosafa tournament took place in Durban from 26 May to 8 June 2019.