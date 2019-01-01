David Luiz in Chelsea contract talks as Blues endeavour to prevent him hitting free agency

Those at Stamford Bridge are looking to put fresh terms in place with the Brazilian, says Maurizio Sarri, with his current deal about to expire

David Luiz has been in talks with over signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri confirmed.

The 32-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and no extension has yet been agreed with the Premier League club.

David Luiz is in his second spell with the Blues, having returned from in 2016, and has played 34 times in the league this season.

And Chelsea are making moves to ensure the international does not depart on a free at the end of the season, according to Sarri.

"I don't know on David Luiz [staying]," Sarri told reporters after Chelsea's 1-1 semi-final first-leg draw at .

"I know that he had a meeting four or five days ago, but then my mind was on this match. I didn't ask him the result of it. If you want, I will ask him [on Friday]."

David Luiz this week told Sky Sports that he "loves" playing for Sarri's Chelsea and agrees with the coach's philosophy.

He said: "The way he [Sarri] plays football is the way I love football.

"It's the way I enjoy football, not just playing but watching. I love his philosophy.

"A lot of people used to say Chelsea don't control games, or Chelsea just play counter-attacks and defend.

"Now we control all games and they criticise us because they don't think we win games with possession.

"His philosophy is amazing. He's trying to play football. This takes time. We are trying to improve as soon as possible."

The former man has won the Premier League, the , the Europa League and two FA Cups over a pair of stints at Stamford Bridge.