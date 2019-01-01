David Kannemeyer: Mamelodi Sundowns should consolidate 5-0 lead against Al Ahly in Egypt

The retired defender is confident that the PSL champions can secure a favourable result against the Egyptian football powerhouse

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender David Kannemeyer says his former side should play their normal game against Al Ahly when the two teams clash in the Caf quarter-final second-leg clash in on Saturday.

“Yeah, I think we can expect mind games and dirty tricks, but it is simple for Sundowns because they have a 5-0 (aggregate) lead ahead of the second-leg match,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

“I think they just have to sit back, try to consolidate and manage the game properly. There is no need to attack and look for goals because that will make things difficult for them against Ahly at home,” he said.

Reports suggest that Egyptian giants have changed the venue for the game to Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria. The clash was initially set to be played Suez at the Egyptian Army Stadium.

“There are so many factors that we need to look at ahead of this game, the fans will be hostile from the airport, at the hotel to the field of play,” he noted.

“I am not sure how coach Pitso (Mosimane) will prepare for it, but he is experienced and his players are used to such games. But if it was me, I would sit back,” responded the Cape Town-based legend.

“Look, Sundowns have quality in all departments, they have good players and depth. Even if coach Pitso names a different starting eleven, I believe they can still get a good result on Saturday,” he continued.

Kannemeyer added that Al Ahly were also angered by the fact that a player they overlooked in Phakamani Mahlambi managed to score against them during Sundowns' 5-0 win at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend.

“Yeah, they were shocked because that is the player they had on their books and he scored against them. I think he knows how they play, but let’s be honest Ahly is not the same team as they used to be,” said Kannemeyer.

“Their weaknesses have given coach Pitso more advantage and luckily he has the right ammunition to actually fight to get a good result in and reach the next stage,” concluded the coach.