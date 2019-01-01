David Kannemeyer: Kaizer Chiefs must find Teenage Hadebe’s replacement

The former Amakhosi defender has backed the Zimbabwe international to take his football career to greater heights in Turkey

Former defender David Kannemeyer is of the view that the club must look for Teenage Hadebe's replacement if they really want to challenge for trophies next season.

The Cape Town-born legend spoke to Goal following Hadebe left Naturena to continue his football career in Europe with Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

“Look, I think he saw the opportunity and took it. It’s a good move for him and such opportunities don’t come every day,” Kannemeyer told Goal .

“It’s a good one for him and we have to wish all the best for him. This is a move that can elevate his career to the next level. If the can have a good season there, he might impress more teams and end up playing somewhere else,” he added.

Furthermore, Kannemeyer believes coach Ernst Middendorp should start looking for another centre-back.

The Soweto giants have the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana, Lorenzo Gordinho, and Mario Booysen in their books, but The Magic FC coach is concerned with a spate of injuries at Chiefs.

“I think coach Middendorp is already looking for another defender by now. I think if Chiefs really want to win something next season, they have to start beefing up the squad,” continued the coach.

“They can’t wait for next season to start [looking for Hadebe's replacement]. They need to have one or two players... they have to. I wouldn’t want to see them to raise alarm bells when they lose or two games in the new season,” he reacted.

“I am concerned with their defence because having depth will help them. I think they need another one, especially looking at the number of injuries at Chiefs - it’s unbelievable,” said the 42-year-old.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana defender explained that football is a funny game as Hadebe did not play regularly for Chiefs during his two-year stint.

Hadebe featured in 26 games for the Soweto giants in the between 2017 and 2019, but he still managed to attract interest from Europe following his impressive displays at the 2019 (Afcon) tournament in .

“You’ll never know what happens in football, one moment you don’t play at club level and you get a chance at Afcon with the national team and you end up somewhere,” responded the legend.

“It comes to teach all the players that you must remain on your toes and grab your chance. He did well for his country although they failed to reach the knockout stages. He knew there are many scouts out there,” he noted.

“I can’t say I am shocked by this move, but at this point, it’s a matter of getting a good move. I’m sure he’ll grow,” he reacted.

“The PSL is one of the top leagues, but he was not really a regular player and he used the opportunity very well when playing for his country because when one door closes, the other opens,” concluded Kannemeyer.