David Kannemeyer: Kaizer Chiefs just need to rectify their errors at the back and be confident

The former Amakhosi left-back is certain that the Soweto giants will reach the group stages of the continental showpiece

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer is confident Amakhosi will score and keep a clean sheet in their quest to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Soweto giants need to overcome a 3-1 deficit against Zesco United of Zambia if they are to ensure their passage through to the lucrative stage of the tournament.

“Look, it’s a big one and they showed their quality against AmaZulu on Wednesday, and credit must go the entire technical team and the squad,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

In order for Chiefs to advance they must score at least two unanswered goals on Saturday night.

“It’s is a big one again on Saturday against Zesco, but they just need to rectify their errors at the back and be confident,” he explained.

“Football is funny because they could not keep a clean sheet after beating Bidvest Wits 2-0. I am sure the coach has an idea on how to tackle that one, and he is experienced because he has been there and also knows how Zesco plays,” he explained.

The Cape Town-based legend also suggests that Chiefs must build on their 3-2 win over Usuthu at King Zwelithini Stadium in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“I think the best thing is to get hold of the game as early as possible. The confidence is there, I am certain about that because they played very well against AmaZulu,” he said.

“I know Zambian clubs are not good travellers and Chiefs must capitalise on that. They must be disciplined, and I am confident they can win because they have a good squad,” he continued.

Article continues below

“I think the fact Khama Billiat was rested against AmaZulu will provide more options because he played a good game in Zambia,” said the legend.

“I am sure they will do well on Saturday and wish them all the best. The coach is right to call on the supporters because that will help to cheer the guys on because this is a big tournament,” Kannemeyer expressed.

“They must just fight for a win because there is more money for the club, exposure for the players and experience for the youngsters to taste continental football,” he concluded.