David Kannemeyer admits he was sad to see Virgil Vries leave Kaizer Chiefs

The retired left-back reckons Amakhosi will soon announce that they have signed a goalkeeper to replace Vries

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer says it is difficult to say if goalkeeper Virgil Vries failed to impress at Naturena, but is adamant that the Namibian keeper will bounce back.

This comes after Vries was released from his contract with the club this week and he will now look for a new home.

"It is difficult to say he failed and why had to leave Chiefs. Maybe the club decided that he is not part one of its future,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

“I think at his age they decided against keeping a goalkeeper that still needs to adjust to the top level, but he’s not a bad keeper,” he said.

“I mean all goalkeepers make mistakes and we can take David De Gea for an example. His mistakes have cost the club ( ) many times, but he is one of the best in the world. There are bad moments for every goalkeeper,” noted the legend.

The former FC and keeper will be remembered for his errors against and at the FNB Stadium where Chiefs lost both Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

"It’s really sad to see Vries leaving because he joined a big club and he made mistakes, but I think he will learn and get another club,” he continued.

“It’s really difficult to judge if he failed or not. I saw some interview where he spoke on television, I liked his spirit. He really impressed me saying that he won't look down on himself no matter people are saying,” said The Magic FC coach.

Meanwhile, Vries will now focus on helping Namibia perform well at the upcoming 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations finals in .

“Heading to the Afcon tournament, I believe the termination of his contract will not really dent his confidence. He is a good keeper, confident and he will go and have a good one in ,” he reacted.

When asked on whether Amakhosi should look for another keeper, Kannemeyer said: “I am sure they will look for someone. I believe Chiefs will surprise us in the next few months because (Itumeleng) Khune is still injured and might not get back to his best immediately,” said.

“I also think they can’t just release a keeper without having someone that they are planning to sign. I am certainly sure the club and the coach have sat down and identified someone. They have a big signing coming,” he concluded.

Vries' Namibia have been drawn into Group D at the , which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

The Brave Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.