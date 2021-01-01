David Bright: Southern African football fraternity mourns coach's passing

The former army major first became known to South African fans when he arrived at Cape Town former Premier Soccer League side Santos in 2007

David Bright, who served as a coach with distinction both in his home country Botswana and in neighbouring , has passed away at the age of 64.

The news was confirmed by the Botswana government on their Facebook page:



The nation mourns beloved Major David Bright

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) is in deep sorrow as we inform the nation on the passing of former national coach Major David Bright, aged 64.

More teams

Fakude, as he was affectionately known served football diligently, over the years, both locally and internationally.

His passion and love for football placed him at the pinnacle of football opportunities having coached in foreign countries such as and South Africa respectively. His trophy cabinet is adorned with distinguished awards and medals to his mettle.

The BFA National Executive Committee (NEC) and staff send their heartfelt condolences to the Bright family and the entire football fraternity during this difficult time.

We call upon everyone to give Bright's family the privacy it deserves as they come to terms with the passing of their beloved son, father, uncle, coach and overall national icon and soccer legend.

Bright, who also had a career in the Botswana army as a major, began his coaching career with Mogoditshane Fighters. He spent 13 years with the club and won three league titles with them.

Seen by many as one of the gentlemen of the game, Bright also had four stints as senior national team coach of Botswana.

In South Africa, he worked as head coach at Several teams including Santos, and Black . He also coached at First Division sides FC Cape Town, Sivutsa Stars and Thanda Royal Zulu, as well as at Botswana Premiership team Gaborone United.

Several publications, including Botswana's MmegiOnline, have stated that Bright passed away from Covid-19 complications.

"Former Zebras coach, David Bright has passed on due to #COVID19 related illness. He died at Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital on Monday evening."