David Beckham sends message of support to son Romeo after 19-year-old makes Inter Miami debut

David Beckham has sent a message of support to his son Romeo after seeing the 19-year-old make his senior debut for Inter Miami in a pre-season friendly clash with Universitarios.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is co-owner of the Florida-based franchise and has been joined by a few familiar faces in another MLS venture.

Having spent time with the LA Galaxy in his playing days, Beckham is now looking for Romeo to follow in his footsteps by gracing a competitive stage in professional football.

What has been said?

Beckham junior was introduced off the bench in a meeting with Peruvian side Universitarios, with there nearly 7,000 fans in attendance to cheer him on.

He thoroughly enjoyed the occasion, having signed his first contract with Inter Miami in September 2021, and can call upon the backing of his famous father as he seeks to mould a successful career of his own.

He posted on Instagram after making his bow: "First match in front of our fans. Insane."

His proud dad responded to the post by saying in the comments: "Well done mate."

Which number did Beckham wear?

David Beckham became synonymous with the No.7 jersey over the course of an illustrious career with Manchester United and England, although he also spent plenty of time donning No.23 with Real Madrid and the LA Galaxy, and took 32 during loan stints at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Romeo cannot afford to be too picky at this stage when it comes to squad numbers, with the teenager taking to the field against Universitarios with 37 on his back.

Who else played for Inter Miami?

This is the Freedom to Dream 💭💫



We will be dreaming about these golazos tonight! Congrats to our @FTLauderdaleCF products Harvey Neville and Ethan Hardin on their fantastic performance with the first team tonight at #DRVPNKStadium! 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/PmyRXO4zxV — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 27, 2022

Romeo Beckham was not the only offspring of a former Manchester United star to figure in a friendly outing for Inter Miami, with Phil Neville’s son Harvey also seeing game time.

Neville senior is the current head coach of an ambitious outfit but missed a big moment for a member of his family when remonstrating with the fourth official.

Neville told reporters of being otherwise engaged when Harvey found the target in a 4-0 win: "Honestly, I missed the goal, I was talking to the fourth official. Somebody said it was a decent goal.

"He’s doing well, he’s working hard. He’s waiting for green card status to become a US citizen. It’s a long process.

Article continues below

"But like all the young players he’s going to get opportunities in the pre-season. Do I like coaching him? Sometimes yes, other times no.

"It’s something we have to get used to, particularly finding the balance between being a dad and being his coach."

Further reading