Meyiwa was one of the best in PSL - Dauda explains failed Orlando Pirates stint
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has disclosed why he failed at the Soweto giants.
The Ghana international was on the books of the four-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions during the 2013/14 season
Dauda was competing with back-then Bafana Bafana international Senzo Meyiwa, who sadly passed away in October 2014.
The former Enyimba International FC shot-stopper explained that it was difficult for him to dislodge Meyiwa as Bucs' first-choice keeper.
“I went at the time where the goalkeeper was the captain, thus Senzo,” Dauda told GTV Sports Plus according to Ghana Web.
“I learnt a lot from him [Senzo], in fact, he was one of the best in the South African League at that time and he had earned a call-up to the South African National team.”
Dauda made only three appearances for the Buccaneers and he moved to another PSL club, Chippa United, ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.
However, the Obuasi-born keeper terminated his contract with the Chilli Boys only two months after joining the club and he returned to his former Ghanaian club Ashanti Gold.
The 35-year-old is currently on the books of Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC and he is the club captain.