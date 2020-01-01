PSL

Meyiwa was one of the best in PSL - Dauda explains failed Orlando Pirates stint

The experienced shot-stopper reflected on his stint with the Buccaneers where he won the 2014 Nedbank Cup as the second-choice keeper

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has disclosed why he failed at the Soweto giants.

The Ghana international was on the books of the four-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions during the 2013/14 season

Dauda was competing with back-then Bafana Bafana international Senzo Meyiwa, who sadly passed away in October 2014.

    The former Enyimba International FC shot-stopper explained that it was difficult for him to dislodge Meyiwa as Bucs' first-choice keeper.

    “I went at the time where the goalkeeper was the captain, thus Senzo,” Dauda told GTV Sports Plus according to Ghana Web.

    “I learnt a lot from him [Senzo], in fact, he was one of the best in the South African League at that time and he had earned a call-up to the South African National team.”

    Dauda made only three appearances for the Buccaneers and he moved to another PSL club, Chippa United, ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

    However, the Obuasi-born keeper terminated his contract with the Chilli Boys only two months after joining the club and he returned to his former Ghanaian club Ashanti Gold.

    The 35-year-old is currently on the books of Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC and he is the club captain.

